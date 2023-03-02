Spring Training Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (3-3) vs. Texas Rangers (3-4)

Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the first time this spring as the Brewers face off against the Texas Rangers this afternoon.

Among the pitchers scheduled to follow Burnes are Robert Gasser, Janson Junk and Abner Uribe.

Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, William Contreras, and Brian Anderson are among the everyday players in the lineup today. Adames, Tellez and Abraham Toro continue to get near-daily reps as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

Lineups: