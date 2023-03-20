Brewers fall to Mariners, 7-2

Box Score

Brandon Woodruff had his worst start of the spring on Monday, as he allowed five runs in Milwaukee’s 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Both teams started the game with two perfect innings, allowing no runners to reach base until Joey Wiemer singled for the Brewers in the top of the third. He was stranded at second after stealing a base, his third of the spring.

Cooper Hummel, a former Brewers prospect, then homered off Woodruff to begin the bottom of the third, making it 1-0. Two more runs would get across on a Ty France double after Woodruff walked one and hit another.

Seattle added two more in the bottom of the fourth, as Tommy La Stella singled, Brian O’Keefe doubled, Colin Moran drove La Stella home with a single, and Jose Caballero drove O’Keefe home on a sac fly, making it 5-0 entering the fifth.

Woodruff allowed another hit in the fifth before being pulled, for a final stat line of 4 2⁄ 3 innings, five earned runs on six hits, a walk, and a hit batsman, and five strikeouts.

After Cam Robinson got the final out in the fifth, Matt Bush came on for the sixth and allowed two more runs on a Caballero two-run homer.

Milwaukee finally got on the board in the top of the eighth, when Eddy Alvarez reached on a hit by pitch, Sal Frelick singled, and Keston Hiura drove them both home on a double. Neither team would score again as the game ended in a 7-2 victory for the Mariners.

Seven different Brewers had a hit and Wes Clarke drew the lone walk for Milwaukee in the eighth. Gus Varland went 1 1⁄ 3 innings with three strikeouts while Lucas Erceg got the last two outs in the ninth.

The Brewers fall to 9-12 with the loss and return to action tomorrow at American Family Fields of Phoenix against the White Sox. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.