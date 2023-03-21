Spring Training Game Thread #22: Milwaukee Brewers (9-12) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-9)

The Brewers take on the White Sox today at American Family Fields of Phoenix at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Freddy Peralta makes his third spring training start today, and Lucas Giolito is on the hill for the White Sox.

Brian Anderson and Owen Miller continue to get reps in the outfield this afternoon. Tyrone Taylor’s elbow injury could open up more time for both players on the grass during the first month of the regular season. Jesse Winker also gets a start in left field with Christian Yelich sliding to DH.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee.