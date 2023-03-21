World Baseball Classic Final Game Thread: USA vs. Japan

Team USA will battle Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic title on Tuesday night. Team USA, who took the title in 2017, is sending Merrill Kelly to the mound. Japan, who has the most titles of any nation with two, sends Shota Imanaga to counter. Shohei Ohtani hits third for Japan while teammate Mike Trout bats second for the USA.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1.