Big sixth inning too much to overcome as Brewers lose to White Sox 6-5

Freddy Peralta looked sharp in his third spring training start, but a four-run sixth inning sunk the Brewers in a 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Peralta was sharp through the first five innings, fanning six and allowing two earned runs on a pair of solo home runs by Romy Gonzalez and Gavin Sheets.

Things unraveled in the sixth. Peralta began the inning but was removed after a leadoff single by Gonzalez. Javy Guerra struck out Sheets and Yasmani Grandal for the first two outs of the inning, but a double by Jake Burger and a home run by Adam Haseley broke a 2-2 tie and made it 6-2 White Sox. Matt Hardy entered and recorded the final out.

After Guerra and Hardy, Peter Strzelecki and Adrian Houser combined for three scoreless innings.

The Brewers scored all of their runs within two innings. In the second inning, Mike Brosseau continued his hot spring with a two-run home run, his fifth of preseason play. A trio of runs in the ninth brought the Brewers to the verge of a comeback. Josh VanMeter plated a run with a bases-loaded groundout, and Isaac Collins hit a two-run single. Tayden Hall popped out to end the threat and the game.

After a day off on Wednesday, the Brewers return to action on Thursday against the San Diego Padres at home. Bryse Wilson is the probable starter. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.