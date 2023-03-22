Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #22

Opening day is just around the corner. A little more than a week from today, the Brewers will be in Chicago taking on the Cubs to kick off the 2023 regular season.

In the meantime, the club has some tough roster decisions to make as spring training nears its close. While the Brewers have made a few cuts over the past couple of weeks, the futures of several players remain in limbo. What better time to take your questions on the upcoming season?

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @byJackStern to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday. Ask away!