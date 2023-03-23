Spring Training Game Thread #23: Milwaukee Brewers (9-13) vs. San Diego Padres (11-13)

Just one week away from opening day and the Brewers are winding down on their spring training schedule. Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez both return from their World Baseball Classic stints with Team Mexico, batting fourth and fifth in the lineup, respectively. Tyler Naquin gets the start in right while Christian Yelich leads off and plays in right.

Rule 5 pick Gus Varland gets the start as Milwaukee takes on a split squad Padres team. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.