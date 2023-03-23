Brewers win behind three-run third inning

Box Score

The Brewers won 4-2 Thursday afternoon behind a strong combination pitching performance, as eight pitchers combined to allow just two Padres to score.

Milwaukee struck first in the bottom of the second, as Victor Caratini reached on a hit by pitch, Tyler Naquin and Garrett Mitchell both singled, and Christian Yelich hit into a fielder’s choice that scored two after an error by Tim Lopes. The Brewers added another run on a Luis Urias walk, making it 3-0 early.

Caratini led off for the second straight inning in the third, this time hitting a solo homer off Jay Groome to extend the lead to 4-0. That was all the offense the Brewers would need and could muster.

San Diego finally got on the board in the fourth when Jake Cronenworth doubled and scored on a Rougned Odor single.

The Padres got their second and final run in the eighth, when former Brewer Trent Grisham doubled and Rougned Odor drove in his second run of the game with another single.

The Brewers pitching staff scattered 11 Padres hits across nine innings, with only Bryse Wilson and Justin Yeager allowing a run each. Gus Varland had a standout performance, striking out the side in the first inning.

Naquin and Mitchell each had two hits, while Willy Adames, Cam Devanney, Alex Hall, and Caratini had a hit each. Jesse Winker drew two walks while Urias had three of his own in the victory.

The Brewers have a split squad day on Friday, taking on the Dodgers on the road beginning at 3:05 p.m. CT and the Rockies at American Family Fields of Phoenix at 3:10 p.m. CT. Wade Miley gets the start against Julio Urias and L.A., while Corbin Burnes matches up with German Marquez and the Rockies.