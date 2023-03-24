Brewers lose to Rockies and tie to Dodgers in split squad day

Box Score vs. Dodgers

Box Score vs. Rockies

Though the Brewers had two chances to win today, they weren’t able to take advantage in either game. They played a back and forth game against the Dodgers that ended in a 6-6 tie. Meanwhile, the Rockies jumped out to a big lead and the Brewers couldn’t rally as they lost 9-4.

Wade Miley got the start against the Dodgers as he prepares to start the season in the rotation. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, three walks, and two hits while striking out two. Two of those runs were from a two-run home run in the first, and the other was from a bases loaded hit by pitch in the fourth. In the bullpen, Elvis Peguero allowed two runs in 1⁄ 3 inning of work, and Tyson Miller allowed a run in 2 innings. Tyler Herb and Clayton Andrews added scoreless innings.

On offense, Owen Miller led the team with a 3-for-3 day, and Sal Frelick added on with a 2-for-3 day. Josh VanMeter and Mike Brosseau also each had a home run. The Brewers had a 4-3 lead after six innings and a 6-5 lead after seven, but couldn’t add on more runs after the Dodgers tied the game.

Meanwhile, in a warm up for Opening Day, Corbin Burnes got destroyed by the Rockies. He pitched five innings and allowed five runs and ten hits. Ethan Small also had a rough day allowing four runs in 1⁄ 3 inning of work. Matt Bush, Devin Williams, Alex Claudio, and J.C. Mejia had scoreless appearances in the game. On offense, seven different Brewers had a hit, with Garrett Mitchell recording his fourth home run of the spring.

As spring winds down, the Brewers travel to face the Athletics tomorrow afternoon. Adrian Houser faces Shintaro Fujinami in the afternoon game. First pitch is at 3:05 PM.