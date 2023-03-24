Corbin Burnes officially named Opening Day starter for the Brewers

With less than a week to Opening Day, the Brewers roster is coming into focus. One of the decisions in the Opening Day starter, and the Brewers went with the player that most of us expected. Corbin Burnes has been named the Opening Day starter and will get the ball in game one against the Cubs.

Burnes led the rotation in 2022 again after his Cy Young campaign in 2021. Last season also featured an Opening Day start at Wrigley Field. In that first start last season, he allowed three runs in five innings as the Brewers lost to the Cubs. Overall, he had 2.94 ERA and 3.14 FIP with a league leading 243 strikeouts and a career high 202 innings.

On the other side, Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. Stroman is in the second season of a three-year contract with the Cubs. He made 25 starts last season, posting a 3.50 ERA and 3.76 FIP in 138.2 IP.

Opening Day is just six days away, on March 30 at 1:20 PM.

