Brewers pull ahead in ninth for 6-5 win over Athletics

With four games left in the spring, the Brewers put together a hard-fought game against the Athletics and came out with a win. Unfortunately, it may have come with an injury.

Adrian Houser got the start this afternoon but ended up only pitching 1.2 innings. In those innings, he allowed two runs and struck out three. He was then removed from the game, and a later report said that it was due to groin tightness. No additional details were given, and more news should be available tomorrow.

The Brewers got those two runs back in the fourth inning. Jesse Winker and Mike Brosseau walked to start the inning, then two wild pitches from Shintaro Fujinami brought in the first run. Another walk put runners at first and third, and then Brian Anderson hit into a double play. That did bring a run in though, and the game was tied at 2-2.

The seventh inning had both teams trading three-run innings. The Brewers used four singles, a walk, and a groundout to score their three runs. Meanwhile, Robert Stock pitched the seventh for the Brewers and allowed two walks, a single, a double, and a groundout. That tied the game at 5-5 after seven innings.

In the ninth, Kaylan Nicasia singled with one out, and then advanced to second on a groundout by Blake Perkins. Wes Clarke then hit a two-out double to bring in Nicasia, and the Brewers had a 6-5 win.

It was a team effort in the win today. The team combined for six hits and seven walks, but Joey Weimer was the only player on offense to reach base twice (a hit and a walk). Meanwhile, seven pitchers combined in the bullpen to finish the game after Houser left, with six having scoreless appearances.

Three games remain in the spring schedule. The Brewers are back home tomorrow to face the Diamondbacks, and Brandon Woodruff will get his last start before the regular season. First pitch is at 3:10 PM.