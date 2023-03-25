Luke Voit opts out of Minor League deal with Brewers

The Brewers have reached the point that they have to make a decision on Luke Voit. He originally had an opt-out date of March 16, but both sides agreed to push the date back. However, Voit has officially requested to be released from his minor-league deal.

This does not mean the Voit will not be with the Brewers in 2023. While the particulars of the opt-out aren’t known, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel notes some of the finer points of these clauses. The Brewers can still negotiate with Voit, and Voit may be able to seek out a deal with another team. So, the opt-out does not mean Voit is gone, just that Voit wants to see what the other options are.

So far this spring, Voit is batting .316/.333/.526 with 2 HR and 2 doubles in 39 PA. We should know more about Voit’s situation in the next few days, whether another team will offer him a deal or if the Brewers will make a deal to keep him.