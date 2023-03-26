Spring Training Game Thread #27: Milwaukee Brewers (11-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-14)

With the conclusion of spring training and the commencement of the regular season coming later this week, the Brewers are finalizing their Opening Day roster.

Milwaukee is getting some final looks at players before Thursday’s game against the Cubs, including the outfield situation which has yet to be finalized. Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, and Owen Miller — who has had a few appearances in the outfield this spring — all get starts today, with Miller at second base and Mitchell with DH duties.

Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for Milwaukee against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.