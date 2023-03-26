Brewers tie Diamondbacks 4-4 in Phoenix as Yelich homers again

Box Score

The Brewers tied the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-4 in a closely fought game Sunday afternoon, as Brandon Woodruff had another solid start in his final tune-up before the regular season, including four perfect innings to open the game.

After neither offense could get anything going early, Christian Walker led off the fourth inning with a double, followed by a Corbin Carroll walk. Jake McCarthy then doubled to drive Walker home, followed by a wild pitch that scored both Carroll and McCarthy after a throwing error by William Contreras trying to catch McCarthy at third.

The Brewers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning, with William Contreras hitting a double to lead off. After Owen Miller and Sal Frelick both struck out, Joey Wiemer doubled Contreras home before Christian Yelich hit his third homer to left, tying it up at 3-3.

Both teams put together rallies later in the game, but neither team could muster a run until the Diamondbacks went ahead in the ninth on a solo home run by P.J. Higgins to make it 4-3.

Milwaukee threatened in the bottom of the ninth, with Payton Henry and Luis Lara each hitting singles to start the inning. After Hendry Mendez was caught looking and Daniel Guilarte beat out a double play ball at first, the Brewers had runners at the corners with two outs.

Raffi Vizcaino then struggled with his control, walking both Jackson Chourio and Noah Campbell to tie up the game at 4-4 and leaving the bases loaded for Tyler Black.

Black started his at-bat with a 3-0 count, but he ended up flying out on the 3-1 pitch, ending the game in a 4-4 tie.

Frelick was the only Brewer to get two hits on the day, while Luis Urias and Contreras both reached twice.

Woodruff ended up going six innings with six strikeouts and three runs allowed via three hits and a walk.

Gus Varland had another impressive performance as he continues to make his case for a spot on the Opening Day roster, going 1 1⁄ 3 innings with two strikeouts.

The Brewers return to action on Monday in their penultimate spring training game. Both of their last two spring games come against the Rockies, with Monday’s game taking place at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Eric Lauer will get the start against former Brewer Jose Urena. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT.