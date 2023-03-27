UPDATED: Brewers make several roster moves, including signing of Luke Voit

The Brewers made a flurry of roster moves on Monday morning, including a one-year deal with Luke Voit, the DFA of Keston Hiura, and the assignment of Abraham Toro and Sal Frelick to the minors, as noted by Adam McCalvy.

Brewers moves:



1B Luke Voit signed to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2024.



INF Keston Hiura designated for assignment.



INF Abraham Toro optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



OF Sal Frelick reassigned to Minor League camp. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 27, 2023

The Hiura move was the only truly expected one, as it was announced on Friday that he wouldn’t make the team’s big-league roster. Apparently, the Brewers were unable to find a trade partner for the 26-year-old, leaving the team no choice but to expose him to waivers.

Voit, who opted out of his minor-league contract over the weekend, had a solid spring training with the Brewers, slashing .316/.333/.526 with two homers and 12 hits across 14 games. With his deal, he has a decent chance to platoon with Tellez at first base and get additional opportunities at designated hitter.

Toro and Frelick will start the 2023 season at AAA Nashville. As noted by McCalvy in the thread, this leaves 14 pitchers for 13 spots and 14 position players for 13 spots. The Brewers also released videos of both Brice Turang and Rule 5 pick Gus Varland finding out they made the Opening Day roster.

With additional news that Turang and Rule 5er Gus Varland are in, roster is close to set barring an outside add.



Presuming Houser opens on the IL, 13-man pitching staff is set.



And with Voit/Turang in, Frelick, Toro out, final position player spot down to Miller or Wiemer. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 27, 2023

“Do you want to play Opening Day?”

“Absolutely.”



The moment Brice Turang found out he’s heading to the Big Leagues #ThisIsMyCrew | @BRiCEcTuRANG pic.twitter.com/8AZrNVTYtR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 27, 2023

It’s likely that both Toro and Frelick will get the call to the majors at some point this season, but they won’t have the chance to start with the big-league club on Thursday against the Cubs.

Stay tuned for additional roster adjustments as Opening Day quickly approaches and the Brewers are forced to make final roster decisions.