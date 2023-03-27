Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans pick Miley as team’s fifth starter

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In last week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans who they’d like to see the Brewers use as the team’s fifth starter to open the season. Wade Miley was the overwhelming favorite in the results, receiving 72% of the vote compared to 24% for Adrian Houser and 4% for Bryse Wilson.

At this point, it seems all but guaranteed that Miley is the team’s fifth starter to open the season. He’s listed fifth on the rotation depth chart, plus Houser is dealing with a potential injury after exiting Saturday’s spring training game with groin tightness.

Wilson was already facing longer odds than the other two options, as he has a career 5.54 ERA across 56 games (43 starts), including a 5.52 ERA with the Pirates across 25 appearances in 2022.

Miley, who has a 4.22 ERA through three appearances in spring training and a 4.13 career ERA across 12 seasons (292 appearances), will likely get the ball at some point during Milwaukee’s home opening series against the New York Mets.

In one of this week’s national polls, Corbin Burnes received 16% of the vote for NL Cy Young, second only to reigning winner Sandy Alcantara, who received 20% of the vote. Burnes was closely followed by Mets teammates Max Scherzer (12%) and Justin Verlander (11%).

Burnes is coming off a 2.94 ERA 2022 season and will get the ball in Milwaukee’s Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

