Spring Training Game Thread #28: Milwaukee Brewers (11-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-18)

Eric Lauer gets start in penultimate spring game for Milwaukee

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will get the start in Milwaukee’s second-to-last spring training game Monday afternoon, as the Brewers face off against the Colorado Rockies. Brice Turang, who found out he made the major league roster Monday morning, bats ninth and gets the start at second base. Luke Voit is the designated hitter.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT exclusively on MLB.com.

