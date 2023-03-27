Brewers finalize position player group of 13, as Miller gets final spot

The Brewers have informed utility man Owen Miller that he has made the major league team, leaving Joey Wiemer as the last odd man out ahead of Opening Day, Adam McCalvy and Curt Hogg announced Monday afternoon.

More Brewers roster news: INF/OF Owen Miller has been informed that he is on the team.



OF Joey Wiemer, @MLBPipeline’s No. 3 Brewers prospect, reassigned to Minor League camp. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 27, 2023

The move makes Brice Turang the only position player on the Opening Day roster with the opportunity to make his major league debut in Thursday’s opener against the Chicago Cubs. Outfield prospects Sal Frelick and Wiemer will start the season at AAA Nashville, but they’ll both likely get a look on the major league team at some point this season.

Outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who debuted at the end of the 2022 season, also has rookie status entering the 2023 season. Notably, Miller will be the 11th Wisconsin-born player to play for the Brewers, as noted by Mike Vassallo.

Stay tuned for a full look at the Brewers Opening Day roster later this week.