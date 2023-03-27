 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers finalize position player group of 13, as Miller gets final spot

Top prospects Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer will start season at AAA Nashville

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have informed utility man Owen Miller that he has made the major league team, leaving Joey Wiemer as the last odd man out ahead of Opening Day, Adam McCalvy and Curt Hogg announced Monday afternoon.

The move makes Brice Turang the only position player on the Opening Day roster with the opportunity to make his major league debut in Thursday’s opener against the Chicago Cubs. Outfield prospects Sal Frelick and Wiemer will start the season at AAA Nashville, but they’ll both likely get a look on the major league team at some point this season.

Outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who debuted at the end of the 2022 season, also has rookie status entering the 2023 season. Notably, Miller will be the 11th Wisconsin-born player to play for the Brewers, as noted by Mike Vassallo.

Stay tuned for a full look at the Brewers Opening Day roster later this week.

