Brewers drop another game to Rockies, 12-8

Box Score

The Brewers dropped another spring training game Monday afternoon, losing 12-8 to the Colorado Rockies in their last home game of the preseason, falling to 0-3 against them.

The Rockies pulled ahead early against Eric Lauer, with Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza each hitting an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the second. The Rockies added two more in the third, as Michael Toglia doubled former Brewer Mike Moustakas home and scored on a sacrifice fly later in the inning, putting the score at 4-0.

The Brewers would answer in the bottom of the third, when William Contreras hit a three-run homer — his first of the spring — to cut the lead to 4-3, scoring both Luke Voit and Willy Adames in the process.

Colorado went on to put the game all but out of reach in the fifth, mounting a rally to score five runs, including a steal of home by Brian Serven to extend the lead to 9-3.

Contreras went on to hit his second three-run homer of the game in the bottom half of the inning, followed by a solo shot by Brian Anderson to make it 9-7.

Toglia then hit a two-run homer of his own in the sixth, followed by an RBI single by Zac Veen to make it 12-7. Milwaukee added their eighth and final run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Gregory Barrios.

The Crew totaled 12 hits in the loss, but Contreras was the only player to get two hits. They also drew seven walks as a team, but Colorado countered with 18 hits and seven walks of their own.

Lauer had another rough start, going four innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He fell to 0-3 this spring with his ERA ballooning to 11.57, not a welcome sign with the regular season just days away.

Bryse Wilson and Javy Guerra didn’t fare much better in relief of Lauer, allowing four runs in an inning and three runs in 2⁄ 3 of an inning, respectively. Alex Claudio, Devin Williams, Justin Yeager, and Thyago Vieira got through the final 3 1⁄ 3 innings unscathed.

Milwaukee falls to 11-15 in spring training with the loss, with the last opportunity for a preseason win coming against the Rockies on the road Tuesday. After that, the Brewers will prepare for the start of the regular season, which kicks off with Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley on Thursday afternoon.

Freddy Peralta will get the ball on Tuesday before Corbin Burnes faces off with Marcus Stroman in Thursday’s season opener.