Keston Hiura clears waivers, outrighted to minors

Utility man Keston Hiura cleared waivers and will be outrighted to AAA Nashville, according to reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Keston Hiura is staying with the Brewers. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville. It is his first career outright assignment, so he can’t yet elect free agency. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 28, 2023

As Adam McCalvy notes in his tweet, Hiura cannot elect free agency as this is his first career outright to the minors. If Milwaukee were to call him up at any point this season and then send him back to the minors, he would have the opportunity to enter free agency.

It was announced on Friday that Hiura, along with outfielder Tyler Naquin, would not make the team’s Opening Day roster after a disappointing spring in which he hit just .156/.229/.219 with 15 strikeouts in 35 plate appearances.

Since Hiura cleared waivers, Milwaukee will be on the hook for his $2.2 million salary in 2023.