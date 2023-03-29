Adrian Houser to open season on IL

Brewers right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser will open the regular season on the injured list with a groin issue dating back to the end of last season. Counsell said today that he is expected to miss about three weeks to start the season.

Adrian Houser will open the season on the injured list. Brewers expect he'll miss another three weeks or so. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 29, 2023

Given the injury and Adam McCalvy’s projected Opening Day roster available on brewers.com, it seems that Bryse Wilson will get the chance to pitch out of the bullpen to open the season.

McCalvy originally projected Milwaukee’s bullpen as including Devin Williams, Matt Bush, Hoby Milner, Peter Strzelecki, Javy Guerra, Joel Payamps, Houser, and Gus Varland, but he mentioned that Wilson had a chance if the Houser injury ended up being more serious due to the fact that he’s out of minor league options, unlike some of Milwaukee’s other potential bullpen arms.

With Opening Day less than 24 hours away, it seems that the Brewers roster is all but set heading into a three-game series with the Cubs.