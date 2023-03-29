Brewers finish of Spring Training with 8-1 win over Rockies

The Brewers finished off their 2023 Spring Training campaign with an 8-1 victory over the Rockies. Early offense and solid pitching got the job done as the Brewers end the spring with a record of 12-15.

Luke Voit got the Brewers on the scoreboard early, hitting a moonshot to centerfield. The 447 foot home run drove in Willy Adames and made it a 2-0 lead in the 4th for the Brewers. One inning later, Jesse Winker ended his Spring Training campaign with a home run of his own, a two run shot as well to extend the lead to 4-0.

Freddy Peralta got the Brewers started on the mound and was excellent. Showing good form going into the beginning of the season, Peralta went 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball, giving up just four hits while striking out five. Peralta ends his spring with an ERA of 3.21.

The scoring trend continued for the Brewers, as they made it three innings in a row finding a way to get runs on the board as Wes Clarke brought in Owen Miller with a double to left. With the lead up to 5-0, the Brewers tacked on runs in the 7th and 8th to expand the lead to 8-0. A run in the 8th would end the shutout, but the Brewers would still win by the final of 8-1.

Thursday the Brewers play for real, opening up the 2023 season against the rival Chicago Cubs. First pitch from Wrigley Field is at 1:20 pm, and you can catch the action on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.