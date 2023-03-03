Spring Training Game Thread #8: Milwaukee Brewers (3-4) vs. Cleveland Guardians (3-4)

The Brewers travel to Goodyear to take on the Cleveland Guardians Friday afternoon. Bryse Wilson gets the start after a scoreless inning on Monday against the Royals. He’ll match up with Zach Plesac for Cleveland, who got roughed up in his start against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) over 1 2⁄ 3 innings.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CT and the game is available on 94.5 FM Milwaukee and MLB.com radio.