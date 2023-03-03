Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans most excited for Frelick’s debut

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans which of Milwaukee’s three young outfielders they were most excited to see play in the big leagues.

Sal Frelick earned the most votes, coming in at 57%, followed by Garrett Mitchell at 30% and Joey Wiemer at 13%. Frelick has impressed throughout his minor league career and at spring training this year, hitting .331/.406/.477 with 13 homers, 80 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases across 154 minor league games.

With the recent injury to Tyrone Taylor, Frelick has a decent chance at making the opening day roster and even a potential starting spot, depending how Craig Counsell opts to use his lineup and surplus of promising outfielders.

Frelick is ranked as a top prospect by Baseball America (#34), MLB.com (#30), and Baseball Prospectus (#41), creating high expectations for his rookie season and career.

In the NL Central survey, 69% of fans picked the Cardinals to win the division, followed by Milwaukee (20%), Chicago (8%), Cincinnati (2%), and Pittsburgh (1%). As is reflected by the results, the NL Central is expected to be a two- or three-horse race, depending on how Chicago’s offseason additions perform.

MLB.com picked Milwaukee to win the division by one game at 88-74, while ZiPs projects the Brewers to lose the division by eight games at 83-79. PECOTA’s predictions match up with MLB.com’s prediction, with Milwaukee finishing at 88-74, two games ahead of the Cardinals.

Only time will tell who the true champion of the NL Central is in 2023. Stay tuned for more Reacts surveys as opening day quickly approaches.