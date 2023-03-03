Brewers drop third straight by score of 7-4

Box Score

The Brewers lost their third consecutive spring training game on Friday, losing to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 7-4.

Milwaukee got on the board quickly, as Garrett Mitchell singled and Luis Urias drove him home with a double to make it 1-0 in the first. The Brewers’ threat continued as they loaded the bases, but Abraham Toro hit into a double play to end the inning.

The Guardians answered back in the bottom of the third, as Tyler Freeman walked, stole second, and later scored on a Jose Ramirez single to even it up at 1-1. Cleveland added another run in the bottom of the fifth as Freeman singled and scored another run on an Amed Rosario double to make it 2-1.

After several innings with minimal offense, the Brewers scored again in the top of the seventh. Eddy Alvarez and Brice Turang started the inning off with back-to-back walks, and an error by second baseman Juan Brito on a potential double play ball allowed Alvarez to score and tie it up once again. Jon Singleton drove home Joey Wiemer with a double to make it 3-2 before the inning came to a close.

Cleveland answered right back in the bottom of the inning, as Alvarez made an error himself to allow a runner to score and make it 3-3. A double by Brayan Rocchio drove home Petey Halpin and the Guardians retook the lead at 4-3.

The back-and-forth continued in the top of the eighth, as Andruw Monasterio hit a solo homer to make it 4-4. After getting the second out in the bottom of the eighth, things quickly went south for Jake Cousins. He gave up a single, walk, and a bases-clearing double to allow Cleveland to take a 7-4 lead entering the ninth.

Milwaukee went down in order to end the game, with Zavier Warren and Singleton striking out in the final frame.

In a day where the Crew had only five hits, nobody finished with more than one. Mitchell, Urias, Singleton, Monasterio, and Victor Caratini each had a hit, while Alvarez was the only player to reach twice with two walks.

Bryse Wilson looked strong in the start, going two innings and allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. Adrian Houser gave up a run in two innings of work, while Peter Strzelecki gave up one run in his only inning. After a scoreless inning from Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps gave up two runs in an inning of work and Cousins allowed the go-ahead runs in the eighth.

Milwaukee returns to action tomorrow at American Family Fields of Phoenix against the Giants at 2:10 p.m. CT. Freddy Peralta will make his spring debut for the Crew as he faces off against Logan Webb for San Francisco.