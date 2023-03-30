Brewers Reacts Survey: How will the Brewers perform this year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s finally here: welcome to MLB Opening Day. The Brewers will kick off their 2023 season against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon. With the start of the season, we’d like to see what fans are expecting out of the team this year.

After coming just one win short of the postseason at 86-76 in 2022, the Brewers have the opportunity to return to the playoffs and make it their fifth appearance in six years in 2023. They’ll need better offense and for their pitching staff to continue the success they’ve had in recent seasons, especially with a new-look bullpen anchored by Devin Williams.

Answer the poll below and stay tuned for results in the coming days. Let’s go Brewers!