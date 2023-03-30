Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ Chicago Cubs (0-0)

Happy Opening Day!

The Brewers are in Chicago and will kick off the 2023 regular season against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Corbin Burnes gets his second consecutive Opening Day start. He also started the first game of the 2022 season at Wrigley.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball for the Cubs. He’ll face a Brewers lineup that starts with Christian Yelich, Jesse Winker, and Willy Adames. Brian Anderson gets the start in right field, creating an opening for Brice Turang at second base while pushing Luis Urias to third.

Lineups:

Color analyst Bill Schroeder is working a reduced schedule this year, but he’s in Chicago today for the season opener. What better way to kick off the season than with a game of Bill Schroeder Bingo?