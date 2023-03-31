Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans expect Brewers to have similar season to 2022

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans how many games they expect the Brewers to win this season. Leading the way in the poll results was 46% for between 76 and 85 wins, narrowly beating out the 40% who voted for between 86 and 95 wins. An additional 11% of voters picked 75 or fewer wins while just 3% picked more than 95 wins.

In terms of regular season record, the Brewers have been consistent in the past few seasons, finishing with a win percentage between .531 (86-76 in both 2017 and 2022) and .589 (96-67 in 2018) each year from 2017 to 2022 with the exception of the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020.

That being said, it’s no surprise that the majority of fans expect the Brewers to fall somewhere near that range, although the expectation seems to be slightly lower this year.

Looking at different projections of the MLB, we see that most systems see the Brewers falling somewhere between 83 and 87 wins.

Baseball Reference: 83.6 wins

FiveThirtyEight: 86 wins

FanGraphs: 84 wins

PECOTA: 85.9 wins

Only time will truly tell how the Brewers perform this season. While they’ve gotten off to an 0-1 start, there’s still a lot of baseball yet to be played.

