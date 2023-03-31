Brewers to call up Joey Wiemer, place Luis Urias on IL

Joey Wiemer is getting called up to the majors. After he just missed the Opening Day roster, he is getting called up to replace Luis Urias, who is going on the IL (report from MLB.com source & Adam McCalvy). Urias injured his hamstring late in the Brewers first game against the Cubs. The move is not official yet, as it will also require a 40-man roster move to complete.

Ranked #3 on MLB.com’s top propsect list, Wiemer had an excellent spring and was in the mix for a roster spot until the final days of camp. In 47 PA this spring, he batted .262/.319/.429 with 2 HR, 3 stolen bases, and 4 RBI. He was slated to start the season in Triple-A Nashville but will get the call up before their season even starts.

With Wiemer getting the call-up, he has a good chance to get starts in the outfield. Brian Anderson would likely shift back to the infield, opening up right field for Wiemer.