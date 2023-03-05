Brewers break three-game losing streak with 14-2 rout of Giants

Box Score

The Brewers got back on the winning side today. They hit five home runs as a team, led by Rowdy Tellez with a 3-for-3 day, as the Brewers routed the Giants 14-2.

Freddy Peralta was on the mount and started his spring out strong. He recorded out on all six of the batters he faced, including two strikeouts. The pitching staff as a whole had a good day. Colin Rea was the only pitcher that allowed the runs for the Brewers, giving up two runs in two innings pitched. Elvis Peguero had a scorless inning with two strikeouts, Tyson Miller pitched two scoreless with five strikeouts, and Ethan Small pitched two innings with three strikeouts.

Most of the scoring came in the fourth and fifth innings, where the Brewers scored a combined 12 runs. The fourth inning began with a home run from Rowdy Tellez to put the Brewers on the board at 2-1. Brian Anderson then got on base when he was hit by a pitch, but tried to score on a Luke Voit double and was out at home for the second out of the inning. After that, Monte Harrison walked and Skye Bolt doubled to put the Brewers up 3-2. Blake Perkins drew another walk, and Owen Miller singled to increase the lead to 4-2. Willy Adames followed that up with his first home run of the spring, and the Brewers lead was up to 7-2.

The Brewers kept up their scoring in the fifth inning. Brian Anderson started the inning with a solo home run, then Monte Harrison drew another walk and Sky Bolt reached on an error. That set up Blake Perkins for his first home run of the spring, increasing the Brewers lead to 11-2. Andruw Monasterio drew a walk and Rowdy Tellez followed it with a single to increase the lead to 12-2.

Two more runs were added in the seventh inning. Wes Clarke hit a solo home run, and Josh VanMeter added a sacrifice fly to account for the last two runs in the 14-2 win.

The Brewers are at home again tomorrow as they face the Mariners. Brandon Woodruff will make his first start of the spring, facing Chris Flexen. The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.