Spring Training Game Thread #10: Milwaukee Brewers (4-5) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-5)

The Brewers are back in action this afternoon, and so are many of the players for the major league team. Christian Yelich is leading off, Willy Adames is batting second, and Luis Urias is batting third. Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff is on the mound getting the start. Here are the full lineups for today. The game will be on the Brewers Radio Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin.
