Brewers lose fourth game in five days, fall to Mariners 6-1

Many of the Brewers regulars saw action on Sunday afternoon, but the game didn’t go their way. The Mariners pulled ahead early and the Brewers couldn’t rally, falling to the Mariners 6-1.

Brandon Woodruff was on the mound and had a good start to the spring. He pitched two innings and allowed just a single hit, striking out two as well. Eric Lauer also made his first appearance of the spring, but he struggled. He allowed four runs on four hits over two innings. He also walked a batter and did not record a strikeout. Devin Williams also made an appearance, allowing a run on two hits in an inning of work. Williams also added in two strikeouts.

On offense, Christian Yelich reached base twice with a hit and a walk. Victor Caratini and Keston Hiura also had a hit in their starts, but Willy Adames and Luis Urias went hitless in the game. Wes Clarke was responsible for the Brewers only run of the game. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing in Brice Turang.

The Brewers have an off day on Monday, then are back in action on Tuesday. They will be on the road to play the White Sox. First pitch is at 2:05 PM, and it will be on the Brewers Radio Network.