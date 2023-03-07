Brewers Reacts Survey: Who should the Brewers extend?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we ask fans who they would most like to see the Brewers extend in the long-term. Between shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers have three key players who will be free agents after 2024.

Given the massive contracts handed out to star shortstops and ace-caliber pitchers in the past few offseasons, it’s highly unlikely that the Brewers will be able to extend all three players, so we’d like to know who fans think the Brewers should prioritize.

Adames has been arguably Milwaukee’s best offensive player since being traded from Tampa Bay in May 2021. In parts of two seasons with the Crew, he’s slashing .256/.325/.483 with 51 homers and 156 RBIs for an OPS+ of 122.

Burnes has enjoyed three straight years of success with Milwaukee, finishing near the top in Cy Young voting each time, including a win in 2021. His career ERA of 3.21 and career FIP of 2.85 are both ace-caliber, especially considering his terrible 2019 season (8.82 ERA and 6.09 FIP over 32 appearances). He’s arguably the best pitcher in the NL and maybe even the MLB, but Milwaukee’s handling of his arbitration may hurt their chances of extending him beyond 2024.

Woodruff seems to get better each season, finishing with an ERA under 3.50 in each of the last three years, giving Milwaukee one of the best one-two punches in the MLB. A two-time All Star, Woodruff has a 3.18 ERA and 3.15 FIP across 119 career games (104 starts). He looked arguably better than Burnes after returning from injury in 2022, with an ERA under 2.70 in each month from June through October (18 total starts).

Who would you most like to see remain in a Brewers uniform in the coming years? With the recent extensions of Christian Yelich, Freddy Peralta, and Aaron Ashby, it’s unlikely the Brewers are willing to pay up to keep all three or even two of the three players beyond the end of 2024. Answer below and stay tuned for results later this week!