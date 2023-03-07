 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread #11: Milwaukee Brewers (4-6) @ Chicago White Sox (5-4)

Jesse Winker makes his unofficial Brewers debut

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a day off on Monday, the Brewers look to return to winning ways in Cactus League play against the Chicago White Sox today. Milwaukee has lost four of its last five games, falling to 4-6 in spring training.

Corbin Burnes makes his second start of the spring, and Jesse Winker is making his unofficial debut as the designated hitter. The Brewers have been cautious with Winker as he recovers from offseason knee and spinal surgeries, but Craig Counsell hinted last week that he was making great progress and nearing a return to game action.

Veteran Lance Lynn will be on the hill for the White Sox.

Lineups:

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT. A radio broadcast will be available on 94.5 FM WLWK.

