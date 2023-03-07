Brewers continue losing skid, fall to White Sox 5-2

The Brewers fell to 4-7 in Cactus League play on Tuesday, losing to the Chicago White Sox by a final score of 5-2.

Garrett Mitchell was a bright spot for the Brewers, making an impressive running catch in the third inning to rob Yasmani Grandal of an extra-base hit and hitting a solo home run in the fifth. It was Mitchell’s third home run of the spring.

Fellow outfield prospect Joey Wiemer accounted for the Brewers’ second run of the afternoon by hitting a solo shot of his own in the ninth.

Corbin Burnes worked three innings in his second preseason start. He allowed three runs, one of which was unearned due to Burnes committing a throwing error in the third inning. He surrendered six hits, walked one, and struck out none.

The right-hander elaborated after the game that he was intentionally throwing an abundance of cutters to refine his feel for the pitch.

Corbin Burnes was playing around with the pitch timer today. Also: cutters, cutters and more cutters. pic.twitter.com/oIOmzsiD2g — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 7, 2023

Peter Strzelecki relieved Burnes in the fourth and allowed two runs (one earned) while making a throwing error of his own. From there, Hoby Milner, Jake Cousins, Elvis Peguero and Cam Robinson combined for four scoreless innings to finish the game. Robinson was making his spring training debut.

The Brewers have now dropped five of their last six games. They’ll play an exhibition match against Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic team on Wednesday. Adrian Houser will start that game, which is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT.