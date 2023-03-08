Game Thread: Great Britain vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers will take on Great Britain in an exhibition matchup in Arizona today. Craig Counsell sends Adrian Houser to the mound for his second start of the spring. In two appearances so far, he’s given up one earned run across three innings of work with four strikeouts.

On offense, Milwaukee puts Brice Turang in the leadoff spot. Keston Hiura bats cleanup while Wiemer bats eighth after hitting a homer yesterday. Notably, Milwaukee’s top prospect Jackson Chourio will get the start in left field and bat ninth.

The game is available via radio at mlb.com. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. CT.