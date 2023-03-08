Brewers dominate from start to finish, beat Great Britain 8-2

The Brewers won against Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic team in an exhibition in Arizona on Wednesday, 8-2, in a game featuring Milwaukee’s top prospect Jackson Chourio.

Adrian Houser got through the first inning unscathed, allowing only a two-out walk. The Brewers immediately got the scoring started in the bottom of the inning as Brice Turang singled and an Owen Miller double drove him home. Josh VanMeter hit a two-out single to drive Miller home later in the inning, making it 2-0 after one.

After getting into some quick trouble in the second, Houser got out of the inning by allowing just one run and keeping Milwaukee’s lead. The Brewers would add two more runs in the bottom of the frame, as Joey Wiemer walked, Chourio doubled, and Turang drove both in with a single to make it 4-1.

Jackson Chourio’s first big league spring at-bat of 2023: a double smashed down the left field line pic.twitter.com/OJ3ADuTAa5 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 8, 2023

Bryse Wilson allowed an unearned run in the top of the fourth, as D’Shawn Knowles reached on an error by Eddy Alvarez with two outs and scored on an Anfernee Seymour double to cut the lead to 4-2 for Milwaukee.

The Crew scored an unearned run of their own in the bottom of the fifth, with Keston Hiura reaching on an error and scoring after a single and two walks.

Chourio added a defensive gem in the top of the sixth, throwing out Darnell Sweeney trying to score from second on a single with two outs. He then followed it up with his second double of the game to lead off the bottom half of the inning, scoring on a two-run homer by Hendry Mendez to make it 7-2 Milwaukee.

Brace yourselves. Jackson Chourio rocket contained herewithin: pic.twitter.com/Ke2qPyXByB — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 8, 2023

The Brewers would tack on one more run in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer by Matthew Wood, making it 8-2, a score that would hold the rest of the way.

Chourio finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, as well as his defensive gem from the outfield. VanMeter and Turang both had two hits each, with five others getting a hit apiece for the Crew.

Houser allowed the only earned run of the day over three innings. Wilson pitched 2 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing one unearned run. Alex Claudio, Matt Bush, Gus Varland, and Tyson Miller each had scoreless appearances in the game.

The exhibition won’t count toward Milwaukee’s spring training record, but the Brewers return to their regular spring action tomorrow against the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT.