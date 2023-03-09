Spring Training Game Thread #12: Milwaukee Brewers (4-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-9)

The Brewers return to their regularly scheduled spring training action Thursday afternoon, after a win over Great Britain in an exhibition on Wednesday. Freddy Peralta will get the start against the Giants, and the game is available on mlb.com. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Update: VanMeter scratched and Monasterio at 2B. https://t.co/bfxBIzoCaO — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 9, 2023