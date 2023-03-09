Spring Training troubles continue, as the Brewers lose 5-2 to Giants

A quick start by the Brewers was left to the wayside in their second matchup with the Giants this spring. The offense got things going but the pitching couldn’t deliver, as the Brewers lose their third game in a row, 5-2.

You couldn’t have asked for a louder start to the evening if you are the Brewers. Christian Yelich turned on the first pitch he saw, launching it into the berm in left for a leadoff home run. Not to be outdone, Michael Conforto led off the bottom of the inning just as Yelich had, hammering a leadoff home run to center field to tie the game up at 1-1.

Freddy Peralta was on the mound to start the evening for the Brewers and was nearly perfect beyond the home run to Conforto. Peralta struck out three in a row following the leadoff home run while retiring his next six. In the 3rd, with the game still tied at 1, he found some trouble after a bunt and walk led off the inning. The final batter of the game was Conforto, who drove in the go-ahead run with a sac fly to right, making it 2-1 Giants.

In the 5th, the Brewers were able to tie the ballgame up at two thanks to some small ball. Yelich led off the frame by getting to first on an error at second. Back-to-back groundouts allowed Yelich to make it to third, setting up Victor Caratini to drive him in with a single to left.

The Giants broke the game open in the 6th with Ethan Small on the mound. A pair of singles and a double from Stephen Piscotty made it a 4-2 game. An inning later, Roberto Perez put the game out of reach with a home run of his own, making the final 5-2 Giants.

The biggest story from today’s contest was Garrett Mitchell getting removed from the game with right hamstring tightness. Craig Counsell said after the game it doesn’t look to be a big deal, and they will have a better answer tomorrow.

The Brewers continue their Spring Training play tomorrow against the Cleveland Guardians, with the first pitch at 2:10 pm central time.