Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Woodruff is on the hill for the Crew as they look to rebound from a lackluster performance on opening day. The Brewers are also hoping to plate their first run as they were shut out on Thursday.

Notable is that Joey Wiemer, who was just called up after Urias was put on the injured list, will be starting in center field today and batting ninth, while Mike Brosseu starts at third and Owen Miller starts at second.

The first pitch is at 1:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.