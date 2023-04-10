Brewers Week in Review: Week 2

Last Week’s Results

Division Standings

Last Week

Brewers: 5-1

Pirates: 5-1

Cubs: 3-2

Reds: 2-3

Cardinals: 1-5

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

While he had the benefit of two starts in the last week, Freddy Peralta started his 2023 season on an extremely strong note. Over those two starts, he pitched 12 innings and allowed just one run, six hits, and six walks, while striking out 14 batters. That’s good for a 0.75 ERA and 2.56 FIP to start the season.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

After a week where the Brewers scored 36 runs, an average of six runs a game, there’s no shortage of players that could fit here. There’s Joey Wiemer with his eight-game on-base streak to start his career. Garrett Mitchell hit three home runs in the six game homestand. Willy Adames hit over .400 in the homestand (.409/.480/.727). The top of the performances came from Brian Anderson, though. In the last week, he hit .368/.478/.895 with three home runs, six runs scored, nine RBI, and a 246 wRC+. He started the season with a seven-game hitting streak that came to an end on Saturday.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Adrian Houser

The news is good for the recovery of Adrian Houser. He was sent to Triple-A Nashville for a rehab assignment. He threw two bullpen sessions in the last week and both were good, so he’ll throw one more in Nashville before officially beginning his rehab assignment. He is expected to make several multi-inning appearances there before being activated.

Aaron Ashby

On the other side, Aaron Ashby’s recovery took a major setback. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on Friday and is expected to miss at least four more months. There’s still a chance that he could pitch this season if rehab goes well, but September would be the earliest possibility for that.

Bennett Sousa

The Brewers made a minor-league acquisition over the weekend, acquiring LHP Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds for cash and international bonus money. He was optioned to Triple-A Nashville right away and should be a depth option throughout the season. Jack Stern has a more detailed analysis on the new reliever.

This Week’s Games