Brewers power past Cardinals, 6-1

In a week that started with the young guys providing the energy and excitement in American Family Field, it was the more experienced crop of Brewers that were able to finish off the excellent week with a win. Christian Yelich and Willy Adames combined for six hits, accounting for four runs in the 6-1 victory over the Cardinals.

It was Willy that got things started for the Brewers in the third. With Joey Wiemer and Yelich on the corners, Adames turned on one and lined a double to left, driving in both Wiemer and Yelich to give them the early 2-0 advantage. Adames would keep it rolling a few innings later, as he would extend the lead to 3-1 with a solo home run to left center.

With Adames getting the job done in the early innings, it was time for Yelich and Rowdy Tellez to break the game open in the seventh. Still up 3-1, Christian Yelich connected on his first home run of the season, a solo home run to center field, padding the Brewers’ lead to 4-1. That was followed by back-to-back singles from Jesse Winker and Adames, allowing Rowdy Tellez to make it a 6-1 game with a double to center field.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta did a good job of keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard. Through the first three innings, the Cardinals saw just one runner in scoring position. In the fourth, they were able to find a run against Peralta, a single from the young phenom Jordan Walker drove in Nolan Arenado, but that was all they could muster against the right-hander.

Freddy Peralta would end up giving six innings of work, allowing four hits and three walks in addition to his seven strikeouts. Peralta gave the Brewers’ bullpen one run, and they were able to keep it there. Matt Bush found himself in some trouble in the eighth. An infield single followed by a pair of walks made it bases loaded and no outs for the Cardinals. Bush was then able to strike out Contreras and force a flyout from Tommy Edman before Hoby Milner shut the door by striking out Taylor Motter.

In a non-save situation, Craig Counsell still went to Devin Williams to close the deal. Williams pitched a clean ninth, and the Brewers finished off the series with a 6-1 win. The win concludes a 5-1 homestand, bringing their overall record to 7-2. The Brewers will look to carry that momentum out west, as they begin an 11-game road trip on the West Coast, beginning with a trip to Arizona on Monday.