Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Brewers make their first trip out west of the season, as they open up an 11-game road trip with a three-game set against the Diamondbacks. This trip is fresh off a 7-2 start with three series victories in a row, including two over the division-rival Cubs and Cardinals.

The Brewers’ early season success has been led by their newcomers. Brian Anderson, getting more playing time due to the Luis Urias injury, has started the season batting .370 with an OBP of .486 and three home runs. Garrett Mitchell also has three home runs so far this season, and along with Anderson is posting an OPS above 1.000 (1.048). Two rookies, Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer, have each hit their first career home runs and reached base consistently, highlighting the successful week.

Monday, April 10 @ 8:40 p.m.: Wade Miley vs. Zac Gallen

Wade Miley made his return to Milwaukee on Tuesday with a win over the Mets. Miley pitched six innings of shutout baseball, striking out three and giving up just five hits. Monday marks a homecoming for Miley, as he started his career with the Diamondbacks back in 2011. From 2011 to 2014, he had a 3.79 ERA and made an All-Star appearance in 2012.

Zac Gallen has given up three-plus runs in each of his first two starts of the season. Last time out, he gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings pitched. Last season, he record a career-high in starts (31) along with a career-best ERA (2.54).

Tuesday, April 11 @ 8:40 p.m.: Corbin Burnes vs. Merrill Kelly

The Brewers ace is not off to a great start in 2023. He has given up 10 earned runs in just 9 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. Against the Mets, he allowed seven hits through 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but the Brewers got the win 7-6.

Merrill Kelly is coming off a season where he recorded a 1.82 WHIP in 200 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. He’s made two starts this season, both against the Dodgers. In his first start, he went 3 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing zero runs in the 2-1 victory. He got his first decision one week later in a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers, an outing that saw him give up four runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings.

Wednesday, April 12 @ 2:40 p.m.: Brandon Woodruff vs. Madison Bumgarner

Woodruff has been off to a hot start for the Brewers. In two starts, Woodruff has allowed just one earned run in 11 1⁄ 3 innings. His first start against the Cubs was his best outing, going six innings and striking out eight.

Madison Bumgarner was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball during his time with the Giants. Since he’s been in Arizona, he has not seen a sub-4.00 ERA season, and his WHIP has risen to 1.35 over the last three seasons. So far in 2023, he is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA.

All three games of the series can be seen on Bally Sports Wisconsin and heard on the Brewers Radio Network.