Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #2

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week two roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 3-3 against the Memphis Redbirds (4-5) in their first full week of the season, moving to 5-4 on the season, 2.5 games back in the International League standings.

Alex Jackson had two homers on the week, while Eddy Alvarez, Keston Hiura, and Blake Perkins each had one of their own. Jackson led the team by slashing .385/.500/.923 with five hits, while Alvarez and Perkins each had seven hits on the week. As a team, the Sounds slashed .268/.330/.405 with five homers and 19 runs scored.

On the mound, Colin Rea, Caleb Boushley, Pedro Fernandez, and Robert Gasser each had scoreless starts, combining for 14 ⅓ scoreless innings. Janson Junk had a strong five-inning performance out of the bullpen, earning the win while allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out two. As a team, the pitching staff finished the week with a 3.06 ERA, striking out 57 across 47 innings.

The Sounds now host the division-leading Norfolk Tides (7-1) at First Horizon Park beginning Tuesday.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers kicked off their season with a 2-1 start, winning a short series against the Mississippi Braves to start off on the right foot and earn a tie for first place with the Montgomery Biscuits.

While no players had a homer this week, Tristen Lutz, Jackson Chourio, and Zavier Warren each had three hits to tie for the team lead. Lutz also led the team with three RBIs, while Chourio, Warren, and Lamar Sparks each had two RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed just .194/.316/.255 with no homers and 13 runs scored.

On the mound, Tobias Myers and Carlos Rodriguez each had scoreless starts. Myers went 5 ⅔ innings, striking out 11 but walking three and hitting one batter. Rodriguez lasted four innings, striking out eight, walking three, and allowing one hit. As a team, the pitching staff had a 3.46 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 26 innings.

Biloxi now plays at home for the first time this season, hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-2) beginning Tuesday night.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers started their season winning just one of three against the Beloit Sky Carp, putting them two games back of unbeaten Cedar Rapids and South Bend.

Robert Moore and Ernesto Martinez each homered for the Rattlers, as Martinez finished with a team-best 1.389 OPS over the weekend. Moore was the only player to finish with more than one RBI, although seven total players drove in a run. As a team, the Rattlers slashed just .188/.319/.292 with two homers and 10 runs scored.

On the mound, Wisconsin was led by Ryan Brady, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win on Friday. He struck out five while allowing just two walks in the winning effort. Kaleb Bowman, Taylor Floyd, Joey Matulovich, Karlos Morales, and Michele Vassalotti all had scoreless relief appearances of their own. As a team, the pitching staff finished the weekend with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 32 over 26 innings.

Wisconsin now plays at home for the first time this season, hosting the Peoria Chiefs (0-3) for a six-game set.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 1-1 to start the season, splitting two games with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers after Friday and Saturday’s games were postponed, resulting in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Jesus Parra went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk in his only game of the weekend, while Tayden Hall had three hits and one RBI. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .156/.333/.203 with no homers and six runs scored in the doubleheader.

Both of Sunday’s starters had strong performances. Edwin Jimenez went four innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts, while Yujanyer Herrera went three scoreless innings, striking out four. As a team the Mudcats had a 5.00 ERA, striking out 26 across 18 innings.

The Mudcats now head to Carolina for the first time this season as they welcome the Salem Red Sox (1-2) to Five County Stadium for six games.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)*

(MLB No. 6) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .231/.286/.231 (13 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .231/.286/.231 (13 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI (MLB No. 28) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .200/.238/.250 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .226/.314/.323 (31 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI (MLB No. 84) OF Joey Wiemer (MLB): .294/.400/.529 (17 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .296/.387/.481 (27 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI SS/2B/OF Brice Turang (MLB): .154/.214/.154 (13 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .304/.407/.478 (23 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI C Jeferson Quero (AA): .143/.250/.143 (7 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .143/.250/.143 (7 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI RHP Jacob Misiorowski (A): No appearances this season OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .000/.444/.000 (5 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .000/.444/.000 (5 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): No appearances this season LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 4 BB, 3 SO; 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 4 BB, 3 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .231/.286/.538 (13 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .231/.286/.538 (13 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI

*Garrett Mitchell graduated from the prospect rankings last week, allowing Robert Moore to join the team’s top 10 prospects list.