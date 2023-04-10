Game Thread #10: Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4)

After winning their first three series, the Brewers look to continue their hot streak against Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks. Wade Miley is back on the mound for the Crew after throwing a shut out against the Mets.

Voit is the DH today and batting 7th, while Tellez is at first and batting 3rd. Contreras gets the start behind the plate and Brian Anderson will get the start at 3rd base.

The first pitch will be at 8:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.