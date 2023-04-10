Brewers drop opener on road trip, shutout by Diamondbacks 3-0

Box Score

After winning their first three series to open the season, the Brewers struggled to score on the Diamondbacks in their opener of a long road trip. Zac Gallen was on the mound for the D-Backs and pitched a great game throwing 11 strikeouts against the Brewers. Wade Miley was on the mound for the Brewers and gave up three earned runs, but Ketel Marte was the standout in the Arizona lineup.

Marte led off the bottom of the first with a double, and it was followed up with an RBI single by Josh Rojas to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. The Brewers got two men on with one out in the top of the second, but two strikeouts left them both stranded.

Both starters wouldn’t allow a run until the fifth inning, when Christian Vasquez gave Arizona the insurance they needed, hitting a two-run home run to give the D-Backs a 3-0 advantage. The Brewers were unable to capitalize at the plate all throughout the game, which is surprising considering their blistering hot bats as of late.

The Brewers look to bounce back from loss on Tuesday as Corbin Burnes will face Merrill Kelly at 8:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.