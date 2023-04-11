Brewers Reacts Survey: Is it time for robot umpires?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking Brewers fans if they’d like to see MLB institute an automated ball-strike system to take out the human element of baseball umpires.

This question is especially relevant this week after the Brewers dealt with several questionable calls behind the plate from Scott Barry in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks. While we’ll never know if Barry’s calls had an impact on the final score, we can look to Umpire Scorecards for report card on the game.

Not ideal, to say the least. Barry missed back-to-back ball four calls to Brian Anderson with a runner on first with no outs in the top of the second, resulting in a called strike three rather than runners at first and second with no outs. Barry also called Joey Wiemer on a called strike three in the top of the sixth.

While Barry’s umpiring didn’t result in any ejections, the moving strike zone brings to mind Angel Hernandez’s umpiring in the Brewers 1-0 victory over the Phillies on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball last season, when Kyle Schwarber was ejected in the ninth after a game filled with bad calls.

Kyle Schwarber had enough of Angel Hernandez' calls at the plate tonight pic.twitter.com/kAaIWM1Hvi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 25, 2022

So what’s your opinion on an automated strike zone? Is it time for Rob Manfred to make another change to Major League Baseball? Weigh in in our poll below and stay tuned for results later this week.