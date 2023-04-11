Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day injured list, recall Janson Junk

The Brewers placed Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Janson Junk ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Woodruff has not recovered well from his last start on Friday, in which he threw 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings on 84 pitches against the Cardinals. As such, they’re playing it safe early in the season.

The Brewers are hopeful that Woodruff will miss no more than the minimum of 15 days. Because the move is retroactive to April 8, that would cost him two starts.

While Woodruff is out, his rotation spot will go to Junk, whom the Brewers acquired from the Angels as part of a three-player package for Hunter Renfroe over the winter.

The 27-year-old brought back his splitter this spring at the team’s recommendation. Further adjustments to his pitch mix could help Junk find success in Milwaukee.

Junk has made two appearances (one start) for the Nashville Sounds this year, allowing one run in 10 innings while striking out seven.