Game Thread #11: Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4)

The Brewers will look to bounce back in game two of a 10-game road trip Tuesday night as Corbin Burnes takes the mound for his third start of the season, pitching against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

Christian Yelich has DH duties while Joey Wiemer, Garrett Mitchell, and Brian Anderson will man the outfield. Mike Brosseau bats ninth and plays third while Victor Caratini gets catching duties.

First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.