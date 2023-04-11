 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #11: Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4)

Brewers look to bounce back from shutout loss in the desert

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will look to bounce back in game two of a 10-game road trip Tuesday night as Corbin Burnes takes the mound for his third start of the season, pitching against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

Christian Yelich has DH duties while Joey Wiemer, Garrett Mitchell, and Brian Anderson will man the outfield. Mike Brosseau bats ninth and plays third while Victor Caratini gets catching duties.

First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

