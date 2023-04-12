Burnes throws a gem, Brewers beat D-Backs 7-1

Box Score

Since the Brewers blistering hot start to the year, they were slowed down by Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks in the first game of the series. The Crew was able to bounce back after an unbelievable outing from Corbin Burnes and the offense providing good run support. Burnes faced Merrill Kelly in this pivotal game two of the three-game series to start the road trip.

Both offenses were quiet through the first six innings, with both pitchers dueling on the mound. Milwaukee was able to crack open the game in the seventh inning starting with a Wily Adames home run. Tellez and Brian Anderson then followed that up with walks, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Garrett Mitchell then hit a single, loading the bases. Castro then walked Caratini, allowing Tellez to score from third, giving the Brewers a 2-0 advantage. Wiemer scored Anderson on a groundout, and Brosseau doubled to left, scoring Caratini and Mitchell.

The Brewers would add more insurance in the eighth inning when Rowdy Tellez hit a solo home run giving the Brewers a 6-0 lead. More would be added on in the top of the ninth, when Brosseau homered to right field, propelling the Brewers lead to seven. Ketel Marte would score for the Diamondbacks in the ninth, but Milwaukee walked away with a comfortable victory, happy with Corbin Burnes' first fantastic outing of the year.

The Brewers will wrap up their series with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday before heading to San Diego for a four-game weekend series against the Padres. Wednesday's series finale will showcase Janson Junk for the Brewers against Drey Jameson for Arizona. The first pitch will be at 2:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.